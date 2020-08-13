FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Good rain chances Thursday afternoon; roost rings appear on radar

Models continue to struggle with the evolution of an upper-level trough over the eastern half of the United States. That trough is certain to deliver some cooler and drier air to the eastern states, but the lingering question is how far south will the cooler and drier air get? For now, plan on at least some slight relief by the mid part of next week, with lower rain chances, lower humidity, morning lows in the low 70s and highs closer to 90°. It’s quite possible that some areas could see lows reach the 60s at some point next week, but we’ll wait for details to become clearer.