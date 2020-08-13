FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Good rain chances Thursday afternoon; roost rings appear on radar

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Rain chances climb to 60% this afternoon thanks to plenty of tropical moisture in place and the lack of a ‘lid’ on our local atmosphere. Highs will still climb into the low to mid 90s for most before clouds and rainfall increase. Widespread severe weather is not expected, but isolated strong storms can’t be ruled out and the Storm Prediction has posted a Level 1/5 (Marginal) risk of severe weather for our counties in southwest Mississippi.
Into the weekend
Rain chances will remain above normal through Saturday as little changes in the overall pattern. Most rains will be confined to the afternoon hours and highs will top out in the low 90°s. Moisture levels look a little lower by Sunday, so we’ll rain chances will be closer to normal at around 40% by then.
Relief next week?
Models continue to struggle with the evolution of an upper-level trough over the eastern half of the United States. That trough is certain to deliver some cooler and drier air to the eastern states, but the lingering question is how far south will the cooler and drier air get? For now, plan on at least some slight relief by the mid part of next week, with lower rain chances, lower humidity, morning lows in the low 70s and highs closer to 90°. It’s quite possible that some areas could see lows reach the 60s at some point next week, but we’ll wait for details to become clearer.
Tropical update
Tropical Storm Josephine has formed in the Atlantic, nearly 1,000 miles east of the northern Leeward Islands. Josephine continues a trend of storms forming at a record early dates in 2020, becoming the earliest ‘J’ named storm on record, surpassing Jose from Aug. 22, 2005. Little has changed in the forecast with Josephine have a narrow window over the next day or two for some additional strengthening before wind shear and dry air are expected to take a toll late in the weekend into early next week. At this point, Josephine does not appear to be a significant threat to any land areas.
A little lagniappe
I like to remind people that we can see much more than just rain on radar and we had a good example this morning. Doppler radar out of Slidell showed a ring emerging from the Chandeleur Islands around sunrise. What is it? It’s called a roost ring, a nod to the fact that it is showing roosting birds taking off for a flight at the first hint of daylight. While not terribly uncommon, they’re still neat to see. I am no ornithologist, but perhaps we were looking at some brown pelicans taking off?
