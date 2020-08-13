FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dodging afternoon rain

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Your Thursday out-the-door is quiet and dry – temperatures starting out in the mid/upper 70°s and a feels like also in the upper 70°s (for a change)!
Otherwise, we’re looking at very little action this morning on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar but coverage is likely to increase after lunch, staying with us through the afternoon into a portion of the evening drive. Tack on a 50% coverage of showers/storms, a high today of 94°, and a heat index back in the lower triple digits.
Overnight, partly cloudy and staying rather steamy – a low of 77°.
Tomorrow – no major changes in your mid-August weather; hot and humid. 50% coverage of rain/storms – a high of 93°.
