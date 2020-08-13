Doctors fear cooler months ahead will worsen spread of COVID-19

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Doctors say Louisiana’s heat did not stifle the spread of COVID-19 in the way they’d hoped.
Now, with just a month left in summer, doctors fear cooler weather may further strain the hospital system as people spend less time outside.
“I think the hope was that as we were fighting the novel coronavirus in the spring and summer, we would be able to see the numbers decrease enough so that we got into flu and RSV season, there wouldn’t be this large viral competition to see who can infect the most kids,” said Dr. Michael Bolton, infectious disease specialist at Our Lady of the Lake.
The good news is there are steps people can take to slow the spread of the virus, including wearing a face mask, which can also help slow the spread of the flu.
Governor John Bel Edwards says it’s also critically important to get a flu shot this year.
