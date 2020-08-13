Coronavirus case reported at McKinley High; school temporarily closes

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish School System (EBRPSS) confirms that McKinley High School is temporarily closing its doors for deep cleaning after someone tested positive for COVID-19.
The school closed Thursday, Aug. 13 and will reopen Monday, Aug. 17. School officials say the person who tested positive is a staff member.
Virtual learning will continue until the school reopens, officials say.
The case was discovered Wednesday night, an EBRPSS spokesperson says. That same spokesperson also says every time the school finds out about a positive case, it will close for deep cleaning.
A few other staff members came into close contact with the staff member who tested positive; those individuals have been sent home to self-quarantine for 14 days, the school system says.
