Central Wildcats get new field turf

CENTRAL, La. (WAFB) - The Central Wildcats were hard at work on their practice field next to campus on Thursday, August 13, but down the road at Wildcat Stadium, the team has some fancy new “digs.”
The brand new field turf has been a work in progress all summer but they finished this week and it’s ready for a fall season.
Sid Edwards, the winningest active head football coach in the Sportsline area, said although it’s taken some time, he’s happy with the end result.
”Well, I’ve been here 15 years and it’s the 15th year of the school system, so it’s just a deal, there are other priorities when you’re starting a brand new school system,” said Edwards. “And, it finally came to be our day. Our school board and our superintendent did a beautiful job. We’re pleased and happy. It was worth the wait. It’s really surreal because I’m used to fighting fire ants and mud and everything, which is part of our mantra here in Central - blue collar. But we’re going to take the carpet. It’s just been fun to watch as it came together and it’s just absolutely gorgeous.”
The turf may not be the end of the facelift happening in Central. A ‘yes” vote Saturday to renew an existing tax would mean a new $23 million renovation for the entire school - new locker rooms, a competition gym, and additional programs like culinary and special ed.
