Campanelle with Red Pepper and Tomato-Ricotta Pesto

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Pesto Calabrese, from Calabria region in Italy, is a simple purée with a base of sweet red peppers, tomatoes, and Ricotta cheese. It often includes nuts for richness and, on occasion, cooked eggplant for added creaminess. Here, we char the fresh red bell pepper in a hot skillet to also give it a subtle smokiness.