BRCC prepares for start of Fall semester

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) -Leaders of Baton Rouge Community College have been working for months to ensure students feel comfortable when they come to campus on August 17.
“We are focused on your safety and well-being and have implemented a great deal of sanitization, screening, and protective measures to ensure this safety while on campus.”
Click here to read the BRCC Return to Campus Action Plan.
This semester the community college is offering, " General education courses through online synchronous (live instruction) and asynchronous (attend on your schedule) classes, while Technical Education and Nursing and Allied Health classes, along with some labs, will be offered through a hybrid design, where students will complete some coursework online and attend some face-to-face classes on campus in a sanitized environment while practicing social distancing and wearing masks.”
Incentives are also available for incoming and returning students. Students enrolled in the Hands-On Technical Program and those considered full-time will be awarded $600. Participants of the Work Ready U Program enrolled in 6 credit hours will be awarded $500.
Additionally, fees for online registration and non-Louisiana residents have been waived. More details about tuition and fees can be found here.
Click here to review the Academic Calendar for the community college.
