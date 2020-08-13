BR organization for victims of human trafficking awarded half million in grant money from Dept. of Justice

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A charitable organization in Baton Rouge that works to assist victims of human trafficking find stable housing, get jobs, and receive counseling has been awarded nearly half a million dollars from the Department of Justice (DOJ) in order to better assist victims.
U.S. Attorney Brandon Fremin made the announcement Thursday, Aug. 13.
The $499,458 award will help the organization, Empower 225, assist victims with finding housing. Specifically, the money will pay for six to 24 months of transitional or short-term housing assistance for victims. This includes things like rent, utilities, or related expenses like security deposits and moving costs.
“Human trafficking is a barbaric criminal enterprise that subjects its victims to unspeakable cruelty and deprives them of the most basic of human needs, none more essential than a safe place to live,” said Attorney General William P. Barr. “Throughout this Administration, the Department of Justice has fought aggressively to bring human traffickers to justice and to deliver critical aid to trafficking survivors. These new resources, announced today, expand on our efforts to offer those who have suffered the shelter and support they need to begin a new and better life.”
“This funding is a tremendous boost to our efforts to combat human trafficking and serve victims so desperately in need of help. This funding will assist victims of this terrible crime by allowing service providers to enhance their efforts in combating human trafficking in Louisiana. This is yet another example of the Justice Department’s support of local organizations that serve and mentor crime victims in our district,” said Fremin.
“Human traffickers dangle the threat of homelessness over those they have entrapped, playing a ruthless game of psychological manipulation that victims are never in a position to win,” said OJP Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Katharine T. Sullivan. “These grants will empower survivors on their path to independence and a life of self-sufficiency and hope.”
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.