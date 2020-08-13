Barbaree storms on to quarterfinals at 120th US Amateur

Trey Winstead lost his Round of 32 match to Davis Lamb. Winstead claimed a 2 UP lead after seven holes and even led as late as the 14th hole. Back-to-back hole wins on the 15th and 16th gave Lamb the 1 UP advantage. Winstead didn’t go down without a fight as he birdied the par 5 18th, but Lamb was able to match and preserve his lead. It was an outstanding summer for Winstead who moved all the way up to No. 50 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking. He finished solo third at the Sunnehanna Amateur with a four-round score of 10-under 270, and advanced to match play at the U.S. Amateur, The Western Amateur, and North & South Amateur. He made it to the semifinals of match play at the North and South Amateur, while advancing to the quarterfinals at the Western Amateur.