Assumption Parish Schools experiencing internet, phone outage on first day back

ASSUMPTION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Students in Assumption Parish returned to school on Thursday, Aug. 13.
Around 9:45 a.m., school officials reported a regional outage that was affecting their internet and phone usage.
Daily temperature checks, scheduled hand washing, and mask requirements for kids in grades 3 and up will all be implemented to help prevent the spread of coronavirus on campus.
All students will be required to attend class in-person for the first seven days, until Aug. 21. After that date, high school students will be allowed to follow a hybrid learning model. Kids through eighth grade will remain on campus.
Officials say the population on campus will remain at around 50%.
Parents are also asked to pack their children their own water bottles. The water fountains in the school will be turned off for the time being.
They’ve also made several changes to the bus routes, stops, and pick-up/drop-off location times.
Grab-and-go meals are also available at all school sites within the parish at 10 a.m. Only one breakfast and lunch are allowed per enrolled student per day.
