Appeals court rules Councilwoman Tara Wicker cannot run for EBR Mayor-President
Tara Wicker (Source: WAFB)
By Nick Gremillion | August 13, 2020 at 11:41 AM CDT - Updated August 13 at 11:55 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The First Circuit Court of Appeals disqualified Councilwoman Tara Wicker from the race of East Baton Rouge Mayor-President in a ruling Thursday, Aug. 13 citing a lack of evidence that she paid two years of state income tax returns before qualifying for the Nov. 3 election.

The appeals court’s decision overturns a district court judge’s Aug. 4 ruling that said she could run for mayor-president.

Wicker tells WAFB that she will appeal the decision to the State Supreme Court.

