Appeals court rules Councilwoman Tara Wicker cannot run for EBR Mayor-President

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The First Circuit Court of Appeals disqualified Councilwoman Tara Wicker from the race of East Baton Rouge Mayor-President in a ruling Thursday, Aug. 13 citing a lack of evidence that she paid two years of state income tax returns before qualifying for the Nov. 3 election.
The appeals court’s decision overturns a district court judge’s Aug. 4 ruling that said she could run for mayor-president.
Wicker tells WAFB that she will appeal the decision to the State Supreme Court.
