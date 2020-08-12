Wednesday, August 12: Number of coronavirus cases, deaths in Louisiana

LDH update Aug. 12
By Nick Gremillion | August 12, 2020 at 12:01 PM CDT - Updated August 12 at 12:28 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As of Wednesday, August 12, at 12 p.m. the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) reported the following cases for the state:

  • 134,304 positive cases - increase of 1,215 cases
  • 4,238 deaths - 43 new deaths
  • 1,335 patients in the hospital - no change (see below)
  • 214 patients on ventilators - no change (see below)
  • * Due to recent changes in federal reporting requirements, hospital related data has been delayed. LDH will update these data as soon as possible.
  • 103,512 patients recovered - increase of 14,429
  • 80% of these cases reported to the state today were community spread.
  • 27% of these cases reported today are of individuals 18-29 years old.
LDH school outbreak update Aug. 12

Since Tuesday, Aug. 11, 30,045 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 1,598,609.

