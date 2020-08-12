Wednesday, August 12: Number of coronavirus cases, deaths in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As of Wednesday, August 12, at 12 p.m. the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) reported the following cases for the state:
- 134,304 positive cases - increase of 1,215 cases
- 4,238 deaths - 43 new deaths
- 1,335 patients in the hospital - no change (see below)
- 214 patients on ventilators - no change (see below)
- * Due to recent changes in federal reporting requirements, hospital related data has been delayed. LDH will update these data as soon as possible.
- 103,512 patients recovered - increase of 14,429
- 80% of these cases reported to the state today were community spread.
- 27% of these cases reported today are of individuals 18-29 years old.
Since Tuesday, Aug. 11, 30,045 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 1,598,609.
