Saints announce there will be no fans at Superdome for first home game

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - The New Orleans Saints announced Wednesday, Aug. 12 no fans will be allowed inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome when the team hosts the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for their home opener on Sept. 13.
The team says the move is due to the current number of COVID-19 infections throughout the region.
“Unfortunately, at this time, the trends across our state and region do not meet the standards of health and safety we have established with our healthcare and government partners to host fans in the stadium for the first home game. While state numbers are trending in the right direction, further mitigation of cases is needed and a reduced infection rate is required for the team to welcome back their fans. While there is a strong desire to see Saints fans back in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, local and state leadership are clear in their communications that significant improvement is required for that to occur,” the Saints organization said in a statement.
The Saints’ next home game is scheduled for Sept. 27 against the Green Bay Packers. Team officials say they will continue to monitor trends in the number of COVID-19 cases to determine if fans will be able to attend the second home game and will be prepared to host them if possible.
“Although the current guidance we have received from our government leaders, suggest this to be unlikely,” the team said.
The Saints’ third home game is a nationally televised Monday Night Football game scheduled for Oct. 12 against Drew Brees’ former team, the Los Angeles Chargers. Whether or not fans can attend that game will depend on same criteria.
