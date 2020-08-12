’Oh ****!’ - Brandon Harris extensively recalls the Auburn nightmare, LSU freshman frustrations

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU true freshman quarterback Brandon Harris appeared to be positioning himself for big things in the fall of 2014.
Harris replaced a struggling Anthony Jennings during the fourth game of the season against Mississippi State in Tiger Stadium, with the Tigers trailing 34-16 with 3:43 remaining in the contest. The Bossier City, La., native was a Hail Mary away from somehow stealing the game and finished 6-of-9 passing for 140 yards and two touchdowns in the 34-29 defeat.
The following week against New Mexico State, Harris again entered the game off the bench. This time it was to direct seven touchdowns in seven drives and scorched the stat sheet for 11-of-14 passing for 178 yards and three touchdowns.
LSU fans were excited about Harris truly breaking through and becoming a young superstar when he was awarded his first career start the following week at No. 5 Auburn. Simply put, it was a nightmare. Auburn led 31-7 at halftime and went on the 41-7 rout. Harris was just 3-of-14 through the air for 58 yards. He was then sent to the bench again and really never saw extensive action again until starting the 2015 season over Jennings.
In a recent interview, Harris extensively recalled his 2014 season, the sometimes strained relationship with Jennings, the Auburn debacle, and much more from his true freshman campaign.
