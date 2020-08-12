The night LSU outgunned Patrick Mahomes - Future NFL superstar put up huge numbers but Fournette stole the show

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The 2015 Texas Bowl is certainly a very interesting one to look back on for LSU fans.
While it’s hardly as prestigious as the postseason games the Tigers have played in recently, Houston was certainly rocking that night as LSU defeated Texas Tech, 56-27.
The Red Raiders were led by none other than future NFL superstar and Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes, who indeed had his way against the Tigers’ defense. Mahomes passed for 370 yards and four touchdowns that evening but he was intercepted once. He was also sacked and brought down in the backfield to the tune of -28 yards rushing.
LSU sophomore phenom Leonard Fournette dazzled the sold-out crowd of more than 70,000. He scored five touchdowns (four rushing and one receiving). He rushed for 212 yards and made a 44-yard reception.
In a recent interview, former LSU quarterback Brandon Harris, who passed for 261 yards in the game with a touchdown and a 26-yard scoring run, reflected back on that wild and entertaining night.
