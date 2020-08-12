Man wanted for allegedly strangling pregnant woman

Man wanted for allegedly strangling pregnant woman
Nathan Batiste, DOB: 8/20/1987 (Source: APSO)
By Rachael Thomas | August 12, 2020 at 1:21 PM CDT - Updated August 12 at 1:21 PM

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for a man accused of strangling a pregnant woman.

APSO officials say Nathan Batiste, 32, is wanted on charges of domestic abuse battery, strangulation of pregnant victim, attempted first-degree feticide, and aggravated burglary.

Anyone with information on Batiste’s whereabouts should call APSO at 225-621-4636, or text an anonymous tip to 847411. Those with info can also call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.