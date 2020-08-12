Man wanted for allegedly strangling pregnant woman

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for a man accused of strangling a pregnant woman.
APSO officials say Nathan Batiste, 32, is wanted on charges of domestic abuse battery, strangulation of pregnant victim, attempted first-degree feticide, and aggravated burglary.
Anyone with information on Batiste’s whereabouts should call APSO at 225-621-4636, or text an anonymous tip to 847411. Those with info can also call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.
