LSP issues alert for missing teen out of Vernon Parish who may be headed to Tenn. with 35-year-old man

LEESVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police has issued a Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory for a 17-year-old girl from Vernon Parish.
LSP officials say on Aug. 12, Jordan Prether was reported missing. She’s described as a white female with short red/auburn hair. She is 5′ 3″ tall and weighs about 145 lbs.
Prether was last seen on Aug. 11 around 8 p.m. at her home on Savage Forks Road in Leesville, police say.
Mark Owen, 35, is wanted for questioning in connection with Prether’s disappearance. He is described as a white male with brown hair and blue eyes. He is 6′ 2″ tall and weighs about 185 lbs.
Police say Owen may be driving a 2009 Jeep Patriot Sport with Tennessee license plate 503 VRR. It’s believed Owen and Prether may be traveling to Tennessee, police say.
Anyone with info on Owen or Prether’s whereabouts should call the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-238-1311.
