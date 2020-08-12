A look at how COVID-19 is effecting the reopening of Baton Rouge area schools

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Here’s a look at how COVID-19 is affecting the reopening of public schools in the Baton Rouge area, as of Wednesday, Aug. 12.
ZACHARY
The Zachary School District has delayed the start of the 2020-2021 school year until Monday, Aug. 17.
WEST FELICIANA
West Feliciana Parish Schools Superintendent Hollis Milton said one individual tested positive for COVID-19 at Bains Elementary School and four individuals are quarantining because they were in close contact. Milton says some of those quarantining are students.
Milton declined to say if it’s a student or teacher who tested positive.
LIVINGSTON PARISH
Officials with the Livingston Parish School System said 141 students and 17 employees were quarantined due to COVID-19 concerns, as of Tuesday, Aug. 11.
A school system spokesperson said seven employees had tested positive for COVID-19 but they did not know how many students had tested positive.
OUTBREAKS LINKED TO SCHOOLS
The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) reported there were three outbreaks of COVID-19 resulting in 17 cases at primary and secondary schools in the state, as of Wednesday, Aug. 12.
LDH did not release the names of the schools where the outbreaks occurred.
As of Aug. 5, there was one outbreak resulting in four cases in primary and secondary schools in the state, according to LDH.
LDH says it defines an outbreak as two or more cases among unrelated individuals that have visited a site within a 14-day time period.
