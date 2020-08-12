Frozen shrimp sold nationwide recalled for possible Salmonella contamination

FDA officials say there have been no reports of any illnesses to date associated with these cooked shrimp products. However, cooked shrimp imported by Kader Exports was tested by the FDA and found to contain Salmonella. Kader Exports did not distribute and have agreed to voluntarily destroy cooked shrimp found violative. The probable root cause for this recall is cross contamination. The company has eliminated the source of contamination and preventive steps were taken.