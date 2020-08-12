FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain for the evening commute

By Diane Deaton | August 12, 2020 at 7:03 AM CDT - Updated August 12 at 7:57 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - More heat and humidity stays in your midweek forecast – early temperatures in the mid/upper 70°s. Of course, that means it actually feels like the low/mid 80°s. And, it just gets warmer and more humid later today.

We’ll add a 40% to 50% coverage of mainly afternoon showers/storms but our daytime high is still expected to push into the mid 90°s.

Overnight, a few isolated showers possible on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar – a low no cooler than the mid/upper 70°s.

Tomorrow, more of us will need umbrellas – increasing rain coverage but not much cooler, a high of 94°!

