FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Increasing rain chances deliver a little relief from the heat

However, the days ahead should see some modest relief, with highs more likely to top out in the low 90°s instead of mid 90°s and clouds and rainfall continue to become more prevalent. Daily rain chances will run 50%-60% through at least Saturday. The good news is that while rain chances will trend above normal in the coming days, rain amounts should be manageable. On average, most of us will see anywhere from 0.5″ to 1.0″ of rain through the weekend, with locally higher amounts possible in any heavier storms.