FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Increasing rain chances deliver a little relief from the heat

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Rain chances get a considerable bump today now that the ridge of high pressure that had been keeping us fairly dry over the last couple of days has shifted to our west. Look for a 50% chance of showers and t-storms this afternoon, but it will still get hot before rains develop, with highs climbing into the low to mid 90°s.
However, the days ahead should see some modest relief, with highs more likely to top out in the low 90°s instead of mid 90°s and clouds and rainfall continue to become more prevalent. Daily rain chances will run 50%-60% through at least Saturday. The good news is that while rain chances will trend above normal in the coming days, rain amounts should be manageable. On average, most of us will see anywhere from 0.5″ to 1.0″ of rain through the weekend, with locally higher amounts possible in any heavier storms.
The extended forecast into next week still features considerable uncertainty on the possible impacts of an August cool front in the region. Model guidance has struggled to gain consistency, but we continue to see hints of at least some drier air arriving from the north and possibly some slightly cooler air. For now, we’ll go with rain chances of 30%-40% through next week, with temperatures seeing a modest drop during the second half of the week.
In the Atlantic, Tropical Depression #11 continues to churn westward. Wind shear and some dry air have kept the system at bay, but conditions are expected to become more favorable for development and T.D. #11 is forecast to become Tropical Storm Josephine later today. While short term conditions favor some intensification, wind shear and dry air are expected to again become factors by the weekend, likely leading to weakening of the system.
