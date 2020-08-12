FIRST ALERT FORECAST: BR dodges downpours Wednesday, but rain likely through weekend

In the Atlantic, Tropical Depression #11 continues moving west. While Tropical Depression #11 failed to develop the circulation and structure for the upgrade to Tropical Storm. Josephine, Wednesday’s 4:00 PM Advisory from the National Hurricane Center (NHC) indicates that the upgrade should occur within the next 24 hours, possibly even as early as Wednesday night. While conditions over the next couple of days are supportive for storm strengthening, the tropical cyclone is expected to encounter significant wind shear and dry air through the weekend. That should substantially weaken the system and could lead to its collapse. The good news, regardless of the system’s intensity, is that it should pass to the north of the Lesser Antilles and then re-curve northward over the open Atlantic before reaching the Bahamas. In the terminology of the tropical nerds, this cyclone is looking more and more like a “fish storm” (no threats to land).