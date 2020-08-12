FIRST ALERT FORECAST: BR dodges downpours Wednesday, but rain likely through weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Wednesday’s afternoon thundershowers were more numerous for areas south of the I-10/12 corridor. A few of the slow-moving storms produced some 1″ to 2″ downpours south of Baton Rouge. Yet communities in the WAFB viewing area were fortunate and did not have to deal with the heavy rains that fell in sections of metro New Orleans (Jefferson and Orleans parishes) which prompted Flash Flood Warnings there. In fact, some of you have been turning on the sprinklers this week to give the lawns and gardens a little help.
The upper-air ridge of high pressure that had been keeping us fairly dry recently should continue to slowly shift west, allowing for the routine August heat and humidity to do its job and fuel afternoon t-showers for the next several days. The Storm Team is posting afternoon rain chances at 50% to 60% for Thursday through Saturday with scattered afternoon t-showers also expected for Sunday.
Yet, even with a good chance for multiple rains in your backyard over the next four days, regional rainfall is expected to average under 1.0″ through Sunday. Locally-higher amounts will be likely under slow-moving storms but those bullseyes will be limited in size and coverage. A little help from the garden hose might not be a bad idea for some of you in the coming days.
The forecast calls for muggy morning starts in the mid to upper 70s with afternoon highs in the low to mid 90s for many WAFB neighborhoods through the weekend. The humidity will continue to produce heat indices of 100° or more for multiple hours on both Saturday and Sunday afternoon.
The First Alert Forecast into next week keeps scattered, mainly-afternoon thundershowers in the picture each day. But the guidance is still hinting at the arrival of a modest “cool” front towards mid-week. Morning lows could ease back to something closer to 70° around the capital region with highs running closer to 90°. Yet the bigger story could be the welcomed drop in humidity with the front’s arrival, even if it only lasted a few days. But let’s remember that “cool” fronts in August are not very common. Computer forecasts can often tease us with the hope for this kind of bring some relief only to renege on the deal like the old “bait and switch” sales routine. Let’s see how things evolve over the next three to five days.
In the Atlantic, Tropical Depression #11 continues moving west. While Tropical Depression #11 failed to develop the circulation and structure for the upgrade to Tropical Storm. Josephine, Wednesday’s 4:00 PM Advisory from the National Hurricane Center (NHC) indicates that the upgrade should occur within the next 24 hours, possibly even as early as Wednesday night. While conditions over the next couple of days are supportive for storm strengthening, the tropical cyclone is expected to encounter significant wind shear and dry air through the weekend. That should substantially weaken the system and could lead to its collapse. The good news, regardless of the system’s intensity, is that it should pass to the north of the Lesser Antilles and then re-curve northward over the open Atlantic before reaching the Bahamas. In the terminology of the tropical nerds, this cyclone is looking more and more like a “fish storm” (no threats to land).
