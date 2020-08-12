EBR Survey: Nearly half don’t want to attend large events or fly due to pandemic

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Area Foundation (BRAF) has released data from a recent survey that asked East Baton Rouge Parish residents about how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected their quality of life.
Almost half of the residents surveyed in East Baton Rouge Parish say do not want to attend large events or fly out a local airport because of the pandemic, according to BRAF. However, the vast majority surveyed said they would send their child to school for in-person learning.
The data is from BRAF’s annual survey for its CityStats project. BRAF leaders say the CityStats project has measured the quality of life in East Baton Rouge Parish for 12 years.
The survey was conducted in late June by LJR Custom Strategies and surveyed 500 people by landline and cell phone. The error margin for the survey is plus or minus 4.3%.
Of the 500 East Baton Rouge Parish residents surveyed, 49% said they are not likely to attend large events, such as festivals and football games, without social distancing practices in place. When asked if they would attend a large event if social distancing were enforced, only 35% said they would not attend.
When it comes to air travel, 49% of those surveyed said are not likely to get on a flight during the pandemic, including 28% who said they will not fly at all. Only 17% of those surveyed said they would fly out of the Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport (BTR).
According to BRAF, the pandemic ended three consecutive years of higher passenger traffic at BTR. Passenger traffic in June was down nearly 80% at BTR compared to June of 2019.
Most of the residents surveyed said they feel comfortable sending their child back to school this fall. Only 5% of parents said they would not send their children back to school, while 29% were either undecided or not very likely to.
The survey asked residents about online shopping habits and 48% of those surveyed said they had replaced some of their in-person shopping with online shopping and 33% planned to continue ordering online after the pandemic. Home goods, groceries, and clothing were the three most common items purchased online.
BRAF Communications Director Mukul Verma says the foundation will be releasing the full report from the survey in the coming weeks. Verma says the foundation released some of the survey responses early because they are timely during the pandemic.”
