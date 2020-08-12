Easton defensive tackle Shone Washington commits to LSU

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Warren Easton defensive tackle, Shone Washington, committed to LSU on FOX 8. Washington will be ajunior this fall for the Eagles.
“Every day talking to Coach (Bill) Johnson (DL coach), Coach Mickey (Joseph) (assistant head coach), and Coach O, we got to know each other a lot. It helped me with my decision,” said Shone Washington.
When Washington told the coaches he was attending LSU, they were pretty fired up.
“Coach O on the phone got loud,” said a smiling Washington.
Washington is listed at 6′5″, 305 pounds. He picked the Tigers over Alabama, Florida, and Texas, to name just a few of his offers.
247 Sports ranks Washington the 18th best defensive tackle in the country. Washington sat out last season due to transfer rules.
Washington is the sixth commit to LSU’s 2022 class. The other five are:
Walker Howard, QB, St. Thomas More
Khamauri Rogers, CB, Mississippi
Decoldest Crawford, WR, Green Oaks
Bryce Anderson, S, Texas
Bryan Allen, Jr., S, Texas
