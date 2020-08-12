District Judge Chip Moore wins re-election after final opponent withdraws from race

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - District Judge Chip Moore of the 19th Judicial District won re-election Wednesday, Aug. 12 after his final opponent left the race.
Jennifer Moisant announced she was leaving the race Wednesday. Moore’s other opponent Dale Glover withdrew July 31.
Moore’s campaign issued a statement about his re-election Wednesday.
“On behalf of Judge Moore, our Committee would like to express our deep appreciation to Jennifer for her professionalism in this race.
We know that Chip thinks the world of Jennifer and knows what an outstanding attorney she is and wishes her the best of success in the future.
Again, Chip would like to also thank the countless supporters and prayer warriors who have provided him and his family with the strength to overcome and return to public service after being caught up in this vortex COVID inflicts.”
Both Moisant and Glover are Democrats. Moore was the only Republican in the race.
Moore was hospitalized due to COVID-19 in July.
He was first elected to the seat in 2005.
