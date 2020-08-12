Dept. of Public Works says city-parish making progress on drainage projects

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Department of Public Works (DPW) announced Wednesday, Aug. 12 that city-parish crews are making progress on two ongoing drainage improvement projects in East Baton Rouge Parish.
Those projects are the Total Spray Program and the Strategic Canal Cleaning Program. Details about the two programs can be found below.
In May of 2020, the Department of Maintenance finalized contracts to begin the Total Spray Program, which will use selective herbicide to reduce vegetation in 277 miles of canals across the parish. City-parish owned canals will be sprayed three times per year, totaling 831 miles of canal maintenance annually, weather permitting.
“In East Baton Rouge Parish, we know we have to consider water management in everything we do. Our homes, our families, and our community depend on it,” said Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome. “The program will address 1,690 acres of city-parish canals so we can improve drainage and protect our community.”
The Total Spray Program includes 778 canal segments, which are separated into three major divisions: north, east, and south. The first round of spraying started June 9. As of now, 182 canal segments have received their initial treatment. The goal is to complete the first round of spraying around Labor Day, weather permitting.
Track the Total Spray Program here.
In addition to the Total Spray Program, DPW is currently carrying out the Strategic Canal Cleaning Program. The city-parish has identified critical canals across East Baton Rouge Parish and is in the process of removing vegetation and sediment from these drainage ways.
Removing sediment and unnecessary vegetation will improve water flow and drainage capacity throughout the parish.
The Strategic Canal Cleaning Program includes the following drainage ways:
- Industriplex (Claycut Bayou) - complete
- Glenn Oaks (Roberts Canal)
- Badley Road (Monte Sano Bayou)
- Howell Park (Hurricane Creek)
- Catalina (Engineer Depot Canal)
- Florida Boulevard @ Sam Drive (Jones Creek)
- Camelot & Percival (Jones Creek)
- Balis Drive (Dawson Creek)
- Burbank & Lee (Bayou Fountain)
- Bluebonnet & Jefferson (Claycut Bayou)
- Tiger Bend & Timberridge (Jacks Bayou)
The Strategic Canal Cleaning Program is estimated to last through the end of 2020, weather permitting.
“The Department of Public Works is working to address drainage as quickly and as effectively as possible. Our goal is to address the problems that are facing the parish today, and create solutions that will improve our drainage infrastructure in the long run,” said Kelvin Hill, assistant chief administrative officer and director of public works.
The city-parish is also working on other major drainage projects, including:
- Stormwater Master Plan
- Comite River Diversion Canal
- East Baton Rouge Flood Risk Reduction Project (5 Tributaries Project)
These major projects will be ongoing for several years and should greatly reduce flooding risk for many areas, the mayor’s office says.
