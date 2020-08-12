Denham woman cited for illegal release of monitor lizard into the wild; lizard still on the loose

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - A Denham Springs woman has been cited by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) after reportedly releasing a monitor lizard into the wild in Livingston Parish.
On Wednesday, Aug. 12, agents cited Jennifer Myers, 34, for allegedly releasing the lizard from a window in her home in Denham Springs.
According to the Facebook page, Lost Pets of Livingston Parish, the lizard is still on the loose as of Wednesday evening around 7 p.m. and was last seen in the area of Joe May Road, Alysha Drive, and Walker South.
LDWF agents were alerted to the situation on Tuesday, Aug. 11 after someone reported to them a Facebook post alleging Myers had illegally released the lizard. Agents contacted Myers Wednesday afternoon, and she reportedly admitted to releasing the animal.
Officials with LDWF say illegally releasing a monitor lizard can bring a fine of $400 to $950 and up to 120 days in jail. Anyone who encounters the lizard should call LDWF at 1-800-442-2511.
