Daiquiri shop parking lot fight ends in gunshots, one injured

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police say a fight in the parking lot of a daiquiri shop ended in multiple men shooting at each other.
The incident happened around 1 a.m. on Wed., Aug. 12 at Tiger Paw Grill and Daiquiris on Coursey Boulevard. According to a spokesperson for the Baton Rouge Police Department, a fight broke out in a crowd in the parking lot. Several men reportedly shot at each other.
A short time later, police say one man arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the arm. The victim’s injuries are non-life threatening.
