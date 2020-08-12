Daiquiri shop parking lot fight ends in gunshots, one injured

A fight in the parking lot of Tiger Paw Grill and Daiquiris ended in gunshots and left one man injured, police say. (Source: Facebook/TigerPaw)
By Mykal Vincent | August 12, 2020 at 8:06 AM CDT - Updated August 12 at 8:30 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police say a fight in the parking lot of a daiquiri shop ended in multiple men shooting at each other.

The incident happened around 1 a.m. on Wed., Aug. 12 at Tiger Paw Grill and Daiquiris on Coursey Boulevard. According to a spokesperson for the Baton Rouge Police Department, a fight broke out in a crowd in the parking lot. Several men reportedly shot at each other.

A short time later, police say one man arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the arm. The victim’s injuries are non-life threatening.

