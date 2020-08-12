Big 12 announcing plans to play fall sports brings joy to La. football fans

“I spoke with Trevor Lawrence, the great quarterback, and he’s a very smart, he understood it very well,” the president said. “He said, ‘Hey, I’m a lot safer in the field than I am being out there.’ And he got it. He got it very quickly. Coach O, I spoke with him. He’s a ... he’s some coach, that one. He’s a great coach and he, he feels his players just want to be out there. So, we’ve spoken to a lot of different people and they want to get out.”