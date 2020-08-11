VIDEO: Jefferson Parish Schools delay start of school year until Aug. 26

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Jefferson Parish Schools Superintendent Dr. James Gray made the announcement that students will go back to school on Aug. 26 during a news conference Monday. The move is part of the parish’s safe return to school.
The first day of Virtual Jefferson will coincide with the first day of school for all students.
The school system is partnering with Ochsner Health to test teachers for the coronavirus.
Rapid-result testing will be available. Results come back in 15 minutes.
To keep students and employees safe, the school district is implementing additional safety protocols. All employees and students will have daily temperature checks, wear face coverings, maintain social distancing, and wash or sanitize hands frequently. Schools will have increased cleaning and disinfecting.
