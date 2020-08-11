Tuesday, August 11: Number of coronavirus cases, deaths in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As of Tuesday, August 11, at 12 p.m. the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) reported the following cases for the state:
- 133,125 positive cases - increase of 1,165 cases
- 4,169 deaths - 26 new deaths
- 1,335 patients in the hospital - decrease of 47 patients
- 214 patients on ventilators - decrease of 1 patient
- 89,083 patients recovered - no change
- 84% of these cases reported to the state today were community spread.
- 26% of these cases reported today are of individuals 18-29 years old.
Since Monday, Aug. 10, 20,631 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 1,568,564.
