Southern University Law Center reopens with enhanced safety procedures

SULC employees will also have the opportunity to use an on-site Virtual Employer Clinic, powered by TytoCare. According to the SULC reopening plan, “The Virtual Employer Clinic allows your employees to talk to a provider virtually without leaving the building. When not in the office, they can also download the Ochsner Anywhere Care app to start an urgent care virtual visit from wherever they are. No appointment is needed, and providers are available 24/7. You’ll also receive priority when making an appointment for either a virtual or in-person visit.”