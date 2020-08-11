Section 642: Taysom Hill builds crib, wife shows latest pic of baby bump

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Saints quarterback … err … tight end … err … linebacker … err … fullback – whatever you want to call Taysom Hill, he has another talent.
Him and his wife announced in April they are expecting their first baby.
Hill tweeted Monday that he got home from training camp and completed his first rite of passage as a dad – building a crib.
Wait until you get to those second and third rites of passage. You’ll look back and laugh about the crib. Dads, you know what I mean.
Hill’s wife, Emily, showed off her baby bump in a Twitter post. Hill showed off his crib building skills.
Let’s hope the first diaper change doesn’t end up in our social feeds.
For real, congratulations to the Hill family. No matter what happens this season, you got your biggest win.
