Police arrest man they believe organized block parties on Plank Road

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Authorities with the Baton Rouge Police Department say they have arrested the man they believe is responsible for organizing recent block parities on Plank Road and River Road.
Several shootings have occurred at the block parties, according to investigators.
Police say Frisco Jack was arrested Monday, Aug. 10 in the 400 block of North Boulevard in Baton Rouge.
Jack was a fugitive from the Zachary Police Department, police say.
Police are still investigating the shootings and ask anyone with any information about them to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867 or Download the P3 Tips App or by visiting their website by clicking here.
