Pointe Coupee offering community internet access centers for distance learning

Pointe Coupee offering community internet access centers for distance learning
By WAFB Staff | August 11, 2020 at 5:01 AM CDT - Updated August 11 at 5:01 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Pointe Coupee Parish Public Schools will reopen Tuesday, Aug. 11 for all students who opted for in-person learning.

Officials say the school will use guidelines set forth by the CDC like daily temperature checks, scheduled hand washing, and requiring face masks for children in grades 3 and up. There are also cafeteria protocols.

If a student does not have internet access, leaders have set up two community centers within the parish to provide connectivity.

Those locations are:

  • Innis Community Health Center Gym (6450 La 1, Innis, La, 70747)
  • Pointe Coupee Parish School Board (337 Napoleon Drive, New Roads, La., 70760)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.