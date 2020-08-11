Pointe Coupee offering community internet access centers for distance learning

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Pointe Coupee Parish Public Schools will reopen Tuesday, Aug. 11 for all students who opted for in-person learning.
Officials say the school will use guidelines set forth by the CDC like daily temperature checks, scheduled hand washing, and requiring face masks for children in grades 3 and up. There are also cafeteria protocols.
If a student does not have internet access, leaders have set up two community centers within the parish to provide connectivity.
Those locations are:
- Innis Community Health Center Gym (6450 La 1, Innis, La, 70747)
- Pointe Coupee Parish School Board (337 Napoleon Drive, New Roads, La., 70760)
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.