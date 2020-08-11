Nearly 150 Livingston Parish students quarantined after first week of school

Currently, 17 total employees throughout the school district are quarantined over COVID-19 concerns, including 12 certified personnel, such as teachers, and five classified employees, such as para-professionals, tutors, food service workers, bus drivers, and custodians. Of those 17, school officials say seven tested positive for the virus and the other ten came in close contact with someone who tested positive. Nine of those employees will return to work Monday, Aug. 17.