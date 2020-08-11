Nearly 150 Livingston Parish students quarantined after first week of school

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Nearly 150 students in Livingston Parish have been quarantined after the first week of school, a representative with the school system confirms. A handful of faculty and staff have also been quarantined.
A spokesperson for the school district sent out an email Tuesday, Aug. 11 dispelling some rumors swirling around social media, and confirming some details about the school district’s coronavirus response.
The spokesperson says North Corbin Elementary does not have a special ed class shutdown, however, a special ed class at another school does currently have one teacher, three para-professionals, and six students in quarantine. At this location, there was reportedly one individual who tested positive for COVID-19, prompting the others to be quarantined as a precaution.
Livingston Parish schools officials say no other classes in the parish are shutdown.
Currently, 17 total employees throughout the school district are quarantined over COVID-19 concerns, including 12 certified personnel, such as teachers, and five classified employees, such as para-professionals, tutors, food service workers, bus drivers, and custodians. Of those 17, school officials say seven tested positive for the virus and the other ten came in close contact with someone who tested positive. Nine of those employees will return to work Monday, Aug. 17.
As far as students, Livingston school officials say of the 26,183 currently enrolled as of Aug. 11, 141 students have been quarantined. The district says it does not know how many students have tested positive.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.