Man, woman from Alabama arrested on I-10 with more than 2 lbs of meth

PORT ALLEN, La. (WAFB) - An Alabama man and woman have been arrested by Louisiana State Police troopers after reportedly being caught with more than 2 lbs of methamphetamine.
LSP reports the bust happened around 1:40 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11 on I-10 E near Port Allen in West Baton Rouge Parish. Troopers made a traffic stop on a 2017 Honda Accord for a traffic violation with they made the discovery.
Officials with LSP say the car was being driven by Amanda Crawford, 26, of Mobile, Ala. In the passenger seat was Roosevelt Thompson, 30, also of Mobile.
During the traffic stop, troopers reportedly became suspicious of criminal activity and requested to search the car. When they did, they reportedly found more than 2 lbs of meth.
Crawford and Thompson were both arrested and booked into the West Baton Rouge Parish Jail on the charge of possession with the intent to distribute schedule II narcotics.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.