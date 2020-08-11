‘I do believe we have the best protocols for our players’ - LSU head coach Ed Orgeron says players can play

“I do know this - that the SEC is competing and players can play. I do believe we have the best protocols for our players. Our players feel safe on campus, only a few are sick right now. They’re getting the best care. Our players want to play. I do believe the SEC wants to play. Have to give it to our commissioner for waiting to get the best decision and make the correct decision for our football team. And I do believe he will make that. I turned on the TV last night, our parents were being interviewed by the news and they tell them our players are safer at LSU than when they come home. We believe in Kenny, Shelly, Jack ... and they’re going to have the best care. Our players want to play. We do believe we need to play. And I believe, in the end, the medical people are going to tell us we can play. We’re going to compete for our players.”