Gov. Edwards to address state at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards is expected to update the state’s coronavirus response on Tuesday.
A press conference will be held at 2:30 p.m.
As of Monday, August 10, there were 131,961 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Louisiana, with 4,169 deaths. The state’s department of health said their technical staff is investigating a possible error in lab reporting, which may have affected the number of cases.
Edwards is also expected to address unemployment, a COVID-related disease that has killed 4 children in the state, and the possibility of college football returning this fall.
