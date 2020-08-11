Gov. Edwards to address state at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at a press conference update on the state's COVID-19 situation at the Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness in Baton Rouge, La. (Travis Spradling/The Advocate via AP, Pool) (Source: STAFF PHOTO BY TRAVIS SPRADLING)
By Mykal Vincent | August 11, 2020 at 8:28 AM CDT - Updated August 11 at 9:39 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards is expected to update the state’s coronavirus response on Tuesday.

A press conference will be held at 2:30 p.m.

As of Monday, August 10, there were 131,961 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Louisiana, with 4,169 deaths. The state’s department of health said their technical staff is investigating a possible error in lab reporting, which may have affected the number of cases.

Edwards is also expected to address unemployment, a COVID-related disease that has killed 4 children in the state, and the possibility of college football returning this fall.

