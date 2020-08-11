FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain chances increase for remainder of week, weekend

In the tropics, Invest 95L has earned the upgrade and is now Tropical Depression #11 (as of 4 .m. Tuesday). Conditions appear favorable for additional development in the short-term and the depression could soon become Tropical Storm Josephine. However, the tropical cyclone may run into dry air (SAL, Saharan Air Layer) and wind shear as it nears the Lesser Antilles. Regardless of development, this system is too far away for Gulf interests to be concerned. What’s more, much of the long-range guidance suggests the cyclone will stay in the Atlantic and could curve northward long before reaching the U.S. Eastern Seaboard.