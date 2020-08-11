FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Few umbrellas, everybody feels the heat

By Diane Deaton | August 11, 2020 at 5:34 AM CDT - Updated August 11 at 5:34 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The August heat is on! Definitely another steamy out-the-door for your Tuesday morning. Temperatures in the mid to upper 70°s but feels like the low to mid 80°s!   

Another afternoon high in the mid 90°s yesterday and that will likely be the case again today – a heat index of 100° to 105° with only a 30% coverage of a shower, or two. 

Overnight, mostly clear skies and quite muggy – lows no cooler than the mid 70°s.

Tomorrow, bump up the rain/storm coverage to 50% - 60%. Still hot and humid, highs Wednesday top out at 94°!

