FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Few umbrellas, everybody feels the heat

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The August heat is on! Definitely another steamy out-the-door for your Tuesday morning. Temperatures in the mid to upper 70°s but feels like the low to mid 80°s!
Another afternoon high in the mid 90°s yesterday and that will likely be the case again today – a heat index of 100° to 105° with only a 30% coverage of a shower, or two.
Overnight, mostly clear skies and quite muggy – lows no cooler than the mid 70°s.
Tomorrow, bump up the rain/storm coverage to 50% - 60%. Still hot and humid, highs Wednesday top out at 94°!
