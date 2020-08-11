FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another summer sizzler, but some relief ahead

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Tuesday, Aug. 11 promises to be another summer sizzler as high temperatures climb into the mid 90°s and afternoon heat index values peak between 100°-105°. Rain chances stay a little below normal today, with a 30% chance of showers and t-storms in the forecast.
High pressure that has been the source of our hot and somewhat drier weather for the last couple of days will start to weaken and shift westward by Wednesday, allowing for better rain chances for the second half of the week.
Daily rain chances will run 50%-60% from Wednesday right on through the weekend, with most of the activity occurring during the afternoon and early evening hours. Increased rain chances should keep highs in the low 90°s instead of the mid 90°s that we’ve seen as of late. And rain amounts look manageable, with most of us likely seeing anywhere from 0.5″ to 1.5″ through the weekend.
The extended forecast into next week gets interesting as models continue to hint at the possibility of a somewhat unusual August cool front moving into the region. On Monday, the European model was more aggressive with the front, while today, the GFS is more aggressive with its passage. August cool fronts aren’t terribly common, so we’ll have to wait and see if the models get any consistency in the coming days relating to its possible passage.
In the tropics, it looks as though we’re on the verge of seeing the season’s next tropical depression or storm form in the Atlantic. Invest 95L is located about midway between Africa and the Lesser Antilles as of Tuesday morning. The National Hurricane Center has increased development chances to 90% and says that advisories could be initiated later today. While conditions will be somewhat favorable for the system over the next day or two, that is expected to change as it gets closer to the Caribbean by late in the week. Should it become a tropical storm, the next name up is Josephine.
