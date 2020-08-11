FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another summer sizzler, but some relief ahead

In the tropics, it looks as though we’re on the verge of seeing the season’s next tropical depression or storm form in the Atlantic. Invest 95L is located about midway between Africa and the Lesser Antilles as of Tuesday morning. The National Hurricane Center has increased development chances to 90% and says that advisories could be initiated later today. While conditions will be somewhat favorable for the system over the next day or two, that is expected to change as it gets closer to the Caribbean by late in the week. Should it become a tropical storm, the next name up is Josephine.