Doctors say they’re seeing long-term effects on the hearts of COVID-19 patients

“Well, I think athletes, it has to be a personal decision. You know, when I think of [the] situation if it would have been the same when I was playing, you know, I would have wanted to play, I think all of my teammates would have wanted to play. So obviously the athletes are going to want to play, the coaches are going to want to coach, fans are going to want to see the games. But we have to make this situation as safe as we can for these athletes,” says Dr. Chad Loup, who is also a former LSU football player.