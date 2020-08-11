Catfish Paella

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Paella is considered the national dish of Spain. The dish was first created in the city of Valencia. Although there are many variations of paella, we celebrate the National Catfish Month with this simple version.
Prep Time: 2 hours
Yields: 6 servings
Ingredients:
4 (5–8 ounce) catfish fillets, cubed
½ cup olive oil
1 cup diced onions
1 cup diced celery
1 cup diced red bell peppers
¼ cup sliced garlic
1 cup diced tomatoes
½ cup diced andouille sausage
1 cup frozen peas
4½ cups fish stock
3 cups raw arborio rice
salt and black pepper to taste
½ cup sliced green onions
Method:
Preheat oven to 350°F.
In a paella pan or cast iron skillet, heat olive oil over medium-high heat. Add onions, celery, bell peppers, and sliced garlic and sauté 3–5 minutes or until vegetables are wilted.
Add tomatoes and cook 2 minutes.
Add sausage and frozen peas, blending well into the mixture. Add fish stock, bring to a rolling boil, and reduce to simmer.
Add catfish, stirring once to mix. Add rice, then season to taste with salt and pepper. Blend in green onions.
Cover pan tightly with foil and bake 45 minutes to 1 hour.
Remove from oven, stir, and allow to set 30 minutes before serving.
