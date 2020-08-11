CareSouth donates $1.4M to Southern University

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Healthcare provider CareSouth Medical and Dental is donating $1.4 million to Southern University in Baton Rouge.
CareSouth CEO Matthew Valliere presented Southern University System President-Chancellor Ray L. Belton with the check on Southern’s campus Tuesday, Aug. 11.
Officials say the money will be used to help fund the CareSouth/SU Employee Wellness Clinic, the SU College of Nursing and Allied Health Scholarship Fund, SU Athletics, the SU Human Jukebox, and the Valdry Center for Philanthropy. The funds will be distributed to the university over five years, according to a company spokesperson.
“Today represents a new chapter in the relationship between CareSouth and Southern University that started with the Athletic Department three years ago and has expanded to help bridge the gap between health, wellness, and education,” Valliere said. “We share a similar mission in helping vulnerable populations and we’re excited to give this donation to assist this great institution and pillar in our community in continuing the exceptional work that they do in preparing our future workforce.”
“We are extremely grateful for this gift from our community partner CareSouth,” Belton said. “This funding will impact not only our students in these programs, but also our faculty and staff who have a major role in student success. We look forward to continuing to bring to fruition projects and scholarships made possible by CareSouth.”
