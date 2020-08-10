’They’re running left!’ - Harris says defenses knew LSU’s plays, still Fournette soared

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - In 2015, sophomore running back Leonard Fournette delivered the greatest statistical season in LSU history.
In just 12 games, Fournette rushed for 1,953 yards and 22 touchdowns, including 212 yards and four TDs to close out the season against Texas Tech in the Texas Bowl.
LSU, as a team, roared out to 7-0 start and debuted at No. 2 in the CFP rankings but eventually lost three games in a row, beginning with a terribly disheartening defeat at the Alabama Crimson Tide.
In a recent interview, former LSU quarterback Brandon Harris recalled Fournette’s monstrous 2015 campaign and the frustrations of that season.
Harris said even during the undefeated start, the offensive skilled players weren’t happy with the unimaginative approach. He added opposing teams, Alabama in particular, were calling out the Tigers’ plays before they even snapped the ball.
