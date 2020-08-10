Saints running back Alvin Kamara looking to bounce back in 2020

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Saints running back Alvin Kamara knew something wasn’t right last season.
" I injured myself early,” Kamara said. “I mean Jacksonville week, I tore my knee basically and that was something I was dealing with the whole season. Had to miss some time which I don’t like to do. "
Still, he fought through it, but he knew he wasn’t 100%. His health issues led to an aloof demenaor on the field, something he admits was not a good look.
" Body language, obviously not being able to move my leg, there were times where my body language was terrible and I know it,” Kamara said. “It’s one thing for fans to say it, but it’s another when my teammates, my teammates, that’s all I’m really concerned about. They knew what I was going through and at times it’s like ‘AK I know you’re hurting but come on.’ So I’m like I have to snap back.”
2020 will give him the chance to do just that. That’s why he spent the offseason working with his trainer getting stronger, particularly in the lower body, to return to the Kamara of old.
There’s financial incentive as well. Kamara is going into the final year of his contract.He said he didn’t even consider holding out. But when the time comes for him to get paid, he will have earned every single penny.
“ I bet on myself every year, " Kamara said. “I didn’t come in thinking ‘I cant wait until I get a new contract.’ When that comes it’s going to be well deserved. It’s going to be perfect timing for it. It’s just not something on the forefront of my day. "
