REPORT: SEC presidents expected to discuss plans for fall athletics in impromptu meeting

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Presidents of schools in the Southeastern Conference (SEC) are scheduled to have an unexpected meeting Monday, Aug. 10, according to Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger.
It is expected that the SEC Presidents are meeting to discuss plans for this upcoming fall sports season. A vote on the 2020 season isn’t expected.
This meeting comes as multiple reports of the Big Ten cancelling their college football season.
SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey weighed in on social media.
On Sunday, Aug. 9, Commissioners with the Power 5 Conferences held an “emergency meeting” to discuss the possibility of playing the college football season this fall as well as other fall sports according to ESPN.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserv