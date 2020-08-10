Parents of some LSU football players support playing a season

“They’re getting the best attention in every category,” said Jack Atkins, father of LSU placekicker Avery Atkins. “If he came home, he’s not going to get that. He is going to be worse off coming home. Those kids are as protected as they could possibly be. And, here’s the thing, they’re where they want to be. They want to be around their teammates, they want to be around their coaches. I’m trying to figure out what all this is about because these are the people that are the most extreme not at risk. These people don’t even know they have it half the time and then they’re over it by the time they get a test result.”