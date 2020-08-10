Monday, August 10: Number of coronavirus cases, deaths in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As of Monday, August 10, at 11:50 a.m. the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) reported the following cases for the state:
- 131,961 positive cases - increase of 574 cases
- LDH says: “Laboratory reporting appears to be incomplete, potentially affecting case and test counts. Technical staff is investigating. Because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count.”
- 4,169 deaths - 24 new deaths
- 1,382 patients in the hospital - decrease of 1 patient
- 215 patients on ventilators - increase of 5 patients
- 89,083 patients recovered - no change
- 99% of these cases reported to the state today were community spread.
- 32% of these cases reported today are of individuals 18-29 years old.
Since Sunday, 7,362 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 1,547,933.
